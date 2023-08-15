GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (GENK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GENK is $26.00, which is $9.81 above the current price. The public float for GENK is 3.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GENK on August 15, 2023 was 307.51K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GENK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GENK) has dropped by -9.78 compared to previous close of 18.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GENK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.83% for GEN Restaurant Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.92% for GENK’s stock, with a -5.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GENK Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENK fell by -13.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.76. In addition, GEN Restaurant Group Inc. saw 8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GEN Restaurant Group Inc. (GENK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.