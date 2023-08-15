Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 20.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Right Now?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) by analysts is $23.50, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for GEN is 583.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of GEN was 4.34M shares.

GEN’s Market Performance

GEN’s stock has seen a -0.28% decrease for the week, with a 10.78% rise in the past month and a 29.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for Gen Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.04% for GEN’s stock, with a 6.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $27 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEN Trading at 11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.78. In addition, Gen Digital Inc. saw -1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from Vlcek Ondrej, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $15.79 back on May 17. After this action, Vlcek Ondrej now owns 4,160,061 shares of Gen Digital Inc., valued at $4,737,000 using the latest closing price.

DERSE NATALIE MARIE, the CFO of Gen Digital Inc., sale 1,033 shares at $21.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DERSE NATALIE MARIE is holding 235,863 shares at $21,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.13 for the present operating margin

+77.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc. stands at +40.41. The total capital return value is set at 17.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.64. Equity return is now at value 70.90, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Gen Digital Inc. (GEN), the company’s capital structure generated 446.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.70. Total debt to assets is 61.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.