Funko Inc. (FNKO) Stock Experiences -34.39% Monthly Change

In the past week, FNKO stock has gone down by -15.76%, with a monthly decline of -34.39% and a quarterly plunge of -53.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.00% for Funko Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.01% for FNKO’s stock, with a -48.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FNKO is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FNKO is $8.25, which is $2.9 above than the current price. The public float for FNKO is 44.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.91% of that float. The average trading volume of FNKO on August 15, 2023 was 646.69K shares.

FNKO) stock’s latest price update

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.10 in comparison to its previous close of 5.69, however, the company has experienced a -15.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Bobblehead Maker Funko Delivers Unhappy Holiday Forecast. The Stock Sinks More Than 50%.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNKO Trading at -43.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -30.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO fell by -15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, Funko Inc. saw -50.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Perlmutter Andrew Mark, who sale 24,653 shares at the price of $7.56 back on Aug 02. After this action, Perlmutter Andrew Mark now owns 289,023 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $186,342 using the latest closing price.

Perlmutter Andrew Mark, the PRESIDENT of Funko Inc., sale 142,012 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Perlmutter Andrew Mark is holding 313,676 shares at $1,141,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc. stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.42. Equity return is now at value -47.90, with -15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Funko Inc. (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.52. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Funko Inc. (FNKO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.