FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has seen a -6.47% decrease in the past week, with a -7.59% drop in the past month, and a -57.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.18% for FOXO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.44% for FOXO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -66.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FOXO is at 2.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for FOXO is 29.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for FOXO on August 15, 2023 was 3.94M shares.

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO)’s stock price has soared by 6.26 in relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FOXO Trading at -38.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares sank -3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1575. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -61.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXO starting from Dowling Vincent J. Jr, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Jul 14. After this action, Dowling Vincent J. Jr now owns 4,647,405 shares of FOXO Technologies Inc., valued at $491 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

The total capital return value is set at -40.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.15. Equity return is now at value 728.30, with -267.10 for asset returns.

Based on FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 18.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.