FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has increased by 11.46 when compared to last closing price of 2.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.37.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is $5.83, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 113.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on August 15, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

NOTE’s Market Performance

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a -11.88% decrease in the past week, with a -28.24% drop in the past month, and a 63.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.67% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.73% for NOTE’s stock, with a -22.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOTE Trading at -13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.74%, as shares sank -30.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -55.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from McChrystal Stanley A, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $2.42 back on Aug 11. After this action, McChrystal Stanley A now owns 271,595 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $19,360 using the latest closing price.

Yiu Conrad, the Director of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., purchase 55,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Yiu Conrad is holding 1,511,985 shares at $165,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85. The total capital return value is set at -34.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.66.

Based on FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE), the company’s capital structure generated 136.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 45.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.