First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.26 compared to its previous closing price of 211.43. However, the company has seen a 2.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/31/23 that The U.S. Clean-Energy Company That Hit the Subsidies Jackpot

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 137.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) by analysts is $243.81, which is $41.98 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of FSLR was 2.03M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

The stock of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a 2.15% increase in the past week, with a -3.10% drop in the past month, and a -9.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for FSLR’s stock, with a 9.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $283 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.41. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 33.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from KENNEDY R CRAIG, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $192.92 back on Aug 07. After this action, KENNEDY R CRAIG now owns 16,600 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $289,380 using the latest closing price.

Bradley Alexander R., the Chief Financial Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $194.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Bradley Alexander R. is holding 40,919 shares at $1,068,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.