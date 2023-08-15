Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH)’s stock price has dropped by -34.71 in relation to previous closing price of 0.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for FATH is 63.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of FATH was 98.78K shares.

FATH’s Market Performance

FATH stock saw an increase of -27.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.36% and a quarterly increase of 28.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.58% for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.26% for FATH’s stock, with a -54.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FATH Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.66%, as shares surge +25.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATH fell by -27.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6005. In addition, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation saw -61.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATH starting from Martin Ryan, who sale 10,189 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Mar 08. After this action, Martin Ryan now owns 1,681,576 shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, valued at $12,257 using the latest closing price.

Stump Richard L., the Chief Commercial Officer of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, sale 6,258 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Stump Richard L. is holding 611,210 shares at $7,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.64 for the present operating margin

+21.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation stands at -303.20. The total capital return value is set at -1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -136.39. Equity return is now at value -265.70, with -72.90 for asset returns.

Based on Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH), the company’s capital structure generated 329.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.71. Total debt to assets is 46.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 242.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.