Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Discover Financial Services’s (DFS) Stock

The stock of Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen a -11.53% decrease in the past week, with a -23.09% drop in the past month, and a -4.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for DFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.80% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is above average at 6.41x. The 36-month beta value for DFS is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DFS is $116.79, which is $25.07 above than the current price. The public float for DFS is 248.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of DFS on August 15, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

DFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has plunged by -9.81 when compared to previous closing price of 102.65, but the company has seen a -11.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/20/23 that Discover Stock Is Tanking. An Earnings Slump Is the Least of Its Problems.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $112 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFS Trading at -17.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS fell by -11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.74. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.