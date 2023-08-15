Evaluating the Impact of 6.42 Increase on Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) Stock

In the past week, TIVC stock has gone down by -11.56%, with a monthly decline of -37.12% and a quarterly plunge of -77.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.38% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.10% for TIVC’s stock, with a -91.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TIVC is at 1.97.

The public float for TIVC is 133.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume for TIVC on August 15, 2023 was 18.76M shares.

TIVC) stock’s latest price update

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has plunge by 6.42relation to previous closing price of 0.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIVC Trading at -48.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.60%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0472. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -93.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Equity return is now at value -175.00, with -123.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.