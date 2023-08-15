Evaluating the Impact of 3.29 Increase on Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) Stock

The stock of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has seen a 5.40% increase in the past week, with a 7.76% gain in the past month, and a -29.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for LESL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.27% for LESL’s stock, with a -37.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) by analysts is $7.85, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for LESL is 175.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.58% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LESL was 5.28M shares.

The stock of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) has increased by 3.29 when compared to last closing price of 6.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/20/23 that 5 Picks in Small Caps as They Join the Rally

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LESL Trading at -13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +32.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -40.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Egeck Michael R., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Aug 07. After this action, Egeck Michael R. now owns 2,391,814 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $346,410 using the latest closing price.

Weddell Steven M, the of Leslie’s Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Weddell Steven M is holding 1,436,377 shares at $173,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with 6.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.