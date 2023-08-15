Evaluating the Impact of 0.22 Increase on Valvoline Inc.’s (VVV) Stock

The stock of Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has seen a -5.93% decrease in the past week, with a -9.95% drop in the past month, and a -11.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for VVV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.47% for VVV’s stock, with a -2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) Right Now?

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Valvoline Inc. (VVV) by analysts is $42.14, which is $7.97 above the current market price. The public float for VVV is 137.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of VVV was 2.43M shares.

VVV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 34.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Valvoline to Sell Its Lubricants Business to Aramco for $2.65 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $43 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VVV Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.14. In addition, Valvoline Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Matheys Heidi J., who sale 2,546 shares at the price of $38.64 back on May 12. After this action, Matheys Heidi J. now owns 37,159 shares of Valvoline Inc., valued at $98,377 using the latest closing price.

Matheys Heidi J., the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Valvoline Inc., sale 5,823 shares at $35.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Matheys Heidi J. is holding 37,159 shares at $205,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.74 for the present operating margin

+38.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc. stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85.

Based on Valvoline Inc. (VVV), the company’s capital structure generated 699.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.49. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 634.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.