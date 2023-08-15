Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) has surged by 16.87 when compared to previous closing price of 0.67, but the company has seen a 6.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) by analysts is $1.50, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for SOLO is 112.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of SOLO was 908.46K shares.

SOLO’s Market Performance

SOLO stock saw an increase of 6.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.31% and a quarterly increase of 54.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.79% for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.84% for SOLO stock, with a simple moving average of 0.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SOLO Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7336. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw 30.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1507.62 for the present operating margin

-457.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at -1815.77. The total capital return value is set at -52.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.52.

Based on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.59. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.