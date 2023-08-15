DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Stock Experiences -15.83% Monthly Change

In the past week, DV stock has gone down by -2.36%, with a monthly decline of -15.83% and a quarterly surge of 15.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.84% for DV’s stock, with a 10.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is above average at 105.31x. The 36-month beta value for DV is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DV is $44.56, which is $12.65 above than the current price. The public float for DV is 163.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. The average trading volume of DV on August 15, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.12 in comparison to its previous close of 31.76, however, the company has experienced a -2.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $47 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -18.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.21. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 49.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Noell Robert Davis, who sale 12,500,000 shares at the price of $32.50 back on Aug 09. After this action, Noell Robert Davis now owns 260,416 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $406,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Providence VII U.S. Holdings L, the 10% Owner of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 12,419,952 shares at $32.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Providence VII U.S. Holdings L is holding 40,405,492 shares at $403,648,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In summary, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.