Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 5.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBGI on August 15, 2023 was 92.59K shares.

DBGI) stock’s latest price update

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI’s stock has risen by 4.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.29% and a quarterly drop of -52.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.13% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.19% for DBGI’s stock, with a -80.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -30.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.83%, as shares sank -24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5112. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -89.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.47 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -272.30. Equity return is now at value 340.30, with -105.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.