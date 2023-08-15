CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by analysts is $17.25, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 91.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.49% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CBAY was 1.88M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has dropped by -10.39 in relation to previous closing price of 13.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen a -0.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.14% gain in the past month and a 17.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.74% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for CBAY’s stock, with a 50.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBAY Trading at 13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 92.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from Menold Daniel, who sale 20,945 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Aug 09. After this action, Menold Daniel now owns 0 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $258,744 using the latest closing price.

McWherter Charles, the President of R&D of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 21,749 shares at $11.43 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that McWherter Charles is holding 15,000 shares at $248,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

The total capital return value is set at -59.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.31. Equity return is now at value -104.50, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Based on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 251.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.55. Total debt to assets is 64.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.