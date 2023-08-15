Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is $4.23, The public float for CYBN is 167.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on August 15, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) has decreased by -5.06 when compared to last closing price of 0.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYBN’s Market Performance

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a -6.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.79% decline in the past month and a 4.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.16% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.20% for CYBN’s stock, with a -14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares sank -22.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3629. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -80.20, with -73.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.