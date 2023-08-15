Coty Inc. (COTY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 11.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/11/23 that Kim Kardashian in Talks to Buy Back Stake in Beauty Business From Coty

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is above average at 63.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coty Inc. (COTY) is $13.63, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for COTY is 339.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COTY on August 15, 2023 was 4.46M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

The stock of Coty Inc. (COTY) has seen a -2.70% decrease in the past week, with a -2.86% drop in the past month, and a 5.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for COTY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for COTY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COTY Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.04. In addition, Coty Inc. saw 38.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 1,039,129 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $760,980 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 939,129 shares at $755,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 156.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.95. Total debt to assets is 40.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coty Inc. (COTY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.