CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.81 compared to its previous closing price of 2.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CNSP is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNSP is $30.00, The public float for CNSP is 4.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of CNSP on August 15, 2023 was 476.16K shares.

CNSP’s Market Performance

The stock of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has seen a -18.06% decrease in the past week, with a -17.29% drop in the past month, and a 28.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for CNSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.09% for CNSP’s stock, with a -27.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNSP Trading at -19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares sank -17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP fell by -18.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -26.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Gumulka Jerzy, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Apr 19. After this action, Gumulka Jerzy now owns 9,673 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,250 using the latest closing price.

Downs Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Downs Christopher is holding 9,251 shares at $9,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

The total capital return value is set at -192.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -207.04. Equity return is now at value -220.90, with -163.80 for asset returns.

Based on CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In summary, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.