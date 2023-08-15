CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNHI is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNHI is $19.10, which is $5.09 above the current price. The public float for CNHI is 997.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNHI on August 14, 2023 was 6.85M shares.

CNHI) stock’s latest price update

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.08 in comparison to its previous close of 13.87, however, the company has experienced a -2.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNHI’s Market Performance

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has seen a -2.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.29% decline in the past month and a -2.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for CNHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.89% for CNHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $31 based on the research report published on January 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNHI Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, CNH Industrial N.V. saw -14.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.