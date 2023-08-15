Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is $1.80, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for CCO is 445.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCO on August 15, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CCO) stock’s latest price update

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO’s stock has fallen by -4.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.54% and a quarterly rise of 34.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.65% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.06% for CCO’s stock, with a 11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1.50 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CCO Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5865. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 42.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $897,350 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 55,829,046 shares at $897,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.68 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -3.89. The total capital return value is set at 7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with -1.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.