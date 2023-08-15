CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 6.52. However, the company has seen a 28.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

The public float for CLSK is 68.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on August 15, 2023 was 10.17M shares.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CLSK stock saw a decrease of 28.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.07% and a quarterly a decrease of 53.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.46% for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.54% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of 84.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CLSK Trading at 24.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +28.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 221.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Equity return is now at value -24.00, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.