Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.54 in relation to its previous close of 17.51. However, the company has experienced a -4.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNK is 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNK is $19.67, which is $2.43 above the current price. The public float for CNK is 108.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNK on August 15, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

CNK’s Market Performance

The stock of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has seen a -4.59% decrease in the past week, with a 10.80% rise in the past month, and a 4.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for CNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for CNK stock, with a simple moving average of 23.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNK Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.71. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw 99.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from SENIOR ENRIQUE, who sale 35,054 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 09. After this action, SENIOR ENRIQUE now owns 46,609 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $437,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.02. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3,427.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.17. Total debt to assets is 78.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,205.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.