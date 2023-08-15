China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) has decreased by -4.80 when compared to last closing price of 2.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLEU is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CLEU is 22.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLEU on August 14, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU stock saw an increase of 11.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 55.16% and a quarterly increase of 215.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.01% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.50% for CLEU’s stock, with a 133.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 65.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares surge +38.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +214.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw 138.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -14.56. The total capital return value is set at -2.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.23. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.