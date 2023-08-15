Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has soared by 5.95 in relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 214.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENN on August 15, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN stock saw a decrease of -6.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.21% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.02% for CENN’s stock, with a -32.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CENN Trading at -7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -25.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3733. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.