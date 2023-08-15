Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CELH is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is $187.78, which is -$0.23 below the current market price. The public float for CELH is 45.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.98% of that float. On August 15, 2023, CELH’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

CELH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) has decreased by -0.97 when compared to last closing price of 183.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 26.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CELH’s Market Performance

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has experienced a 26.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.30% rise in the past month, and a 37.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for CELH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.47% for CELH stock, with a simple moving average of 61.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $180 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at 22.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +24.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +25.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.24. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 74.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Levy Caroline S, who sale 30,500 shares at the price of $171.79 back on Aug 11. After this action, Levy Caroline S now owns 5,500 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $5,239,675 using the latest closing price.

Ruberti Alexandre, the Director of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $175.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Ruberti Alexandre is holding 15,805 shares at $701,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -182.60, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.