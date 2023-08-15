Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Stock Observes -10.04% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has seen a -3.02% decrease in the past week, with a 10.45% gain in the past month, and a -21.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for CTRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.06% for CTRM’s stock, with a -10.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is above average at 0.51x. The 36-month beta value for CTRM is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CTRM is 94.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of CTRM on August 15, 2023 was 535.54K shares.

CTRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) has dropped by -10.25 compared to previous close of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTRM Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4819. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw 11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.14 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc. stands at +45.23. The total capital return value is set at 23.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47.

Based on Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.76. Total debt to assets is 23.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.