Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGRN is 2.09.

The public float for CGRN is 17.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On August 15, 2023, CGRN’s average trading volume was 71.73K shares.

CGRN) stock’s latest price update

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.10 in comparison to its previous close of 0.84, however, the company has experienced a 13.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CGRN’s Market Performance

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) has experienced a 13.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.64% drop in the past month, and a -16.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.99% for CGRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.22% for CGRN’s stock, with a -36.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGRN Trading at -14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares sank -13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGRN rose by +13.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9741. In addition, Capstone Green Energy Corporation saw -34.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGRN starting from Jamison Darren, who purchase 32,025 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Nov 21. After this action, Jamison Darren now owns 242,493 shares of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, valued at $57,325 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Scott W., the InterimChief Financial Officer of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, purchase 4,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Robinson Scott W. is holding 4,000 shares at $7,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGRN

Equity return is now at value -474.50, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.