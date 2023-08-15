Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock Sees a-1.91 Decrease

In the past week, CAN stock has gone down by -8.54%, with a monthly decline of -11.84% and a quarterly surge of 3.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.62% for Canaan Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.23% for CAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAN is 3.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canaan Inc. (CAN) is $37.83, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for CAN is 168.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. On August 15, 2023, CAN’s average trading volume was 3.02M shares.

CAN) stock’s latest price update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw 24.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc. stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50.

Based on Canaan Inc. (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.61. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canaan Inc. (CAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.