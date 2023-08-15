Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock Sees a0.64 Increase

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has gone up by 1.90% for the week, with a -0.52% drop in the past month and a -9.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for BMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.56% for BMY stock, with a simple moving average of -11.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is above average at 16.40x. The 36-month beta value for BMY is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BMY is $73.32, which is $11.06 above than the current price. The public float for BMY is 2.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of BMY on August 15, 2023 was 9.23M shares.

BMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) has increased by 0.64 when compared to last closing price of 61.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/23 that Could Scientist Find Drug to Treat His Own Disease?

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $56 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMY Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.96. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw -14.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from Plenge Robert M, who sale 732 shares at the price of $61.14 back on Aug 03. After this action, Plenge Robert M now owns 6,584 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $44,754 using the latest closing price.

VESSEY RUPERT, the EVP & President, Research of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 50,385 shares at $67.06 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that VESSEY RUPERT is holding 47,751 shares at $3,378,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.08 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at +13.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 131.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.73. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.