Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.46 compared to its previous closing price of 1.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLIN is also noteworthy at 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BLIN is $2.75, which is $2.26 above than the current price. The public float for BLIN is 8.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of BLIN on August 15, 2023 was 47.87K shares.

BLIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) has seen a -16.19% decrease in the past week, with a -28.17% drop in the past month, and a -6.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for BLIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.27% for BLIN’s stock, with a -19.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLIN Trading at -22.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -31.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLIN fell by -16.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1292. In addition, Bridgeline Digital Inc. saw -13.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLIN starting from Kahn Roger E., who purchase 1,001 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Jun 16. After this action, Kahn Roger E. now owns 872,227 shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc., valued at $1,201 using the latest closing price.

Kahn Roger E., the President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital Inc., purchase 700 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Kahn Roger E. is holding 871,226 shares at $812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.30 for the present operating margin

+60.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridgeline Digital Inc. stands at +12.75. The total capital return value is set at -8.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.31. Total debt to assets is 5.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.