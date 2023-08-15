Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 3.58. However, the company has seen a -3.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/23 that Bitcoin Miner Adds Machines in Iceland Before Possible U.S. Tax Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTBT is 81.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.19% of that float. On August 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BTBT was 5.18M shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen a -3.01% decrease in the past week, with a -13.87% drop in the past month, and a 78.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.23% for BTBT’s stock, with a 78.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +211.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 490.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -72.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.