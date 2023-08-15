AT&T Inc. (T) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for T is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for T is $18.82, which is $4.4 above the current price. The public float for T is 7.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of T on August 15, 2023 was 48.06M shares.

T) stock’s latest price update

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.77 in relation to its previous close of 14.37. However, the company has experienced a 1.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/23 that AT&T Expands Cost-Cutting by $2 Billion

T’s Market Performance

AT&T Inc. (T) has seen a 1.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.66% decline in the past month and a -16.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for T. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for T stock, with a simple moving average of -19.52% for the last 200 days.

T Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought T to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, T rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.38. In addition, AT&T Inc. saw -22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for T

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.34 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for AT&T Inc. stands at -6.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on AT&T Inc. (T), the company’s capital structure generated 162.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.87. Total debt to assets is 39.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AT&T Inc. (T) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.