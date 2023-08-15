Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) is above average at 2.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) is $6.75, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for ASRT is 87.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASRT on August 15, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.94 in relation to its previous close of 3.30. However, the company has experienced a -7.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASRT’s Market Performance

ASRT’s stock has fallen by -7.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.45% and a quarterly drop of -58.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.36% for Assertio Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.51% for ASRT stock, with a simple moving average of -35.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at -40.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -40.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw -26.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Mason Heather L, who sale 89,286 shares at the price of $7.30 back on May 19. After this action, Mason Heather L now owns 187,650 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $652,011 using the latest closing price.

Tyree James L, the Director of Assertio Holdings Inc., sale 43,143 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Tyree James L is holding 167,308 shares at $258,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.18 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc. stands at +70.17. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.05. Equity return is now at value 59.30, with 29.80 for asset returns.

Based on Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.