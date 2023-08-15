Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has decreased by -2.66 when compared to last closing price of 101.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/31/23 that Ares Aims to Collect $2 Billion for New Infrastructure-Secondaries Fund

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ARES is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ARES is $109.38, which is $11.99 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 146.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.86% of that float. The average trading volume for ARES on August 15, 2023 was 992.49K shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES’s stock has seen a -1.37% decrease for the week, with a -2.10% drop in the past month and a 18.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Ares Management Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.90% for ARES stock, with a simple moving average of 18.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $98 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.60. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 44.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from deVeer R. Kipp, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $100.13 back on Aug 08. After this action, deVeer R. Kipp now owns 861,311 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $20,025,557 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Ares Management Corporation, sale 6,885,415 shares at $16.79 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 134,659,188 shares at $115,571,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.