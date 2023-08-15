Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) by analysts is $64.00, which is $30.11 above the current market price. The public float for APLS is 101.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.49% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of APLS was 4.11M shares.

APLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) has surged by 4.63 when compared to previous closing price of 32.39, but the company has seen a 43.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/10/21 that Apellis Stock Plunges After Its Eye Treatment Gets Mixed Results

APLS’s Market Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has experienced a 43.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -59.89% drop in the past month, and a -61.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.67% for APLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.44% for APLS stock, with a simple moving average of -46.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for APLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APLS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APLS Trading at -48.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares sank -35.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLS rose by +43.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.76. In addition, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -34.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLS starting from Deschatelets Pascal, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $23.66 back on Aug 08. After this action, Deschatelets Pascal now owns 1,053,313 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $283,920 using the latest closing price.

Machiels Alec, the Director of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,250 shares at $64.79 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Machiels Alec is holding 267,641 shares at $80,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-788.38 for the present operating margin

+90.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -864.70. The total capital return value is set at -171.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -191.33. Equity return is now at value -212.80, with -74.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.89. Total debt to assets is 14.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.