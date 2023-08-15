Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is above average at 29.39x. The 36-month beta value for USEG is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for USEG is $3.00, which is $1.66 above than the current price. The public float for USEG is 10.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of USEG on August 15, 2023 was 56.76K shares.

USEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) has decreased by -11.66 when compared to last closing price of 1.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/19/22 that Private Drillers Are Hitting Their Limits

USEG’s Market Performance

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) has experienced a -11.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.41% rise in the past month, and a 10.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for USEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.74% for USEG’s stock, with a -26.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USEG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for USEG by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for USEG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $3.75 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

USEG Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEG fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5455. In addition, U.S. Energy Corp. saw -37.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USEG starting from Keys Randall D, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Dec 28. After this action, Keys Randall D now owns 80,000 shares of U.S. Energy Corp., valued at $10,035 using the latest closing price.

Keys Randall D, the Director of U.S. Energy Corp., purchase 500 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Keys Randall D is holding 75,500 shares at $1,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.94 for the present operating margin

+32.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Energy Corp. stands at -2.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG), the company’s capital structure generated 16.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.21. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.