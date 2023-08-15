Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

The 36-month beta value for SPRU is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPRU is $6.00, The public float for SPRU is 103.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume of SPRU on August 15, 2023 was 384.71K shares.

The stock of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) has decreased by -14.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has experienced a -20.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.25% drop in the past month, and a 19.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for SPRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.71% for SPRU’s stock, with a -16.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares sank -13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU fell by -20.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9343. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporation saw -16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who purchase 39,689 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jun 07. After this action, LEDECKY JONATHAN J now owns 363,710 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, valued at $31,854 using the latest closing price.

LEDECKY JONATHAN J, the Director of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, purchase 10,025 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that LEDECKY JONATHAN J is holding 324,021 shares at $8,421 based on the most recent closing price.

-258.14 for the present operating margin

+57.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spruce Power Holding Corporation stands at -232.04. The total capital return value is set at -10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU), the company’s capital structure generated 179.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

In summary, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.