Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GMVD is $4.00, which is $3.77 above than the current price. The public float for GMVD is 11.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume of GMVD on August 15, 2023 was 381.21K shares.

GMVD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) has jumped by 24.16 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GMVD’s Market Performance

GMVD’s stock has risen by 30.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.05% and a quarterly drop of -44.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.11% for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.89% for GMVD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -88.36% for the last 200 days.

GMVD Trading at -30.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares sank -26.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMVD rose by +44.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2521. In addition, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd saw -93.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMVD starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Apr 03. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, valued at $218,280 using the latest closing price.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., the 10% Owner of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, sale 437,500 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that AWM Investment Company, Inc. is holding 1,000,000 shares at $446,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-618.05 for the present operating margin

-114.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stands at -305.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.