Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) is above average at 26.23x. The 36-month beta value for CCI is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCI is $128.69, which is $23.35 above than the current price. The public float for CCI is 431.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume of CCI on August 15, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 104.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

CCI’s Market Performance

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has seen a -0.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.83% decline in the past month and a -11.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for CCI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.35% for CCI’s stock, with a -19.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $115 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCI Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.47. In addition, Crown Castle Inc. saw -23.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $118.00 back on May 02. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 15,416 shares of Crown Castle Inc., valued at $117,996 using the latest closing price.

Nichol Laura B, the EVP – Business Support of Crown Castle Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Nichol Laura B is holding 16,782 shares at $604,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc. stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.