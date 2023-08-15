Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BRC Inc. (BRCC)

The 36-month beta value for BRCC is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRCC is $6.96, which is $2.58 above than the current price. The public float for BRCC is 36.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.46% of that float. The average trading volume of BRCC on August 15, 2023 was 551.52K shares.

BRCC) stock’s latest price update

BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC)’s stock price has soared by 10.71 in relation to previous closing price of 4.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRCC’s Market Performance

BRCC’s stock has risen by 20.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.39% and a quarterly drop of -1.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for BRC Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.78% for BRCC’s stock, with a -14.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRCC Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRCC rose by +20.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, BRC Inc. saw -18.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRCC starting from Iverson Gregory James, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $8.03 back on Feb 15. After this action, Iverson Gregory James now owns 1,417,535 shares of BRC Inc., valued at $401,460 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of BRC Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $6.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 900,432 shares at $135,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.49 for the present operating margin

+10.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRC Inc. stands at -27.51. The total capital return value is set at -64.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.91. Equity return is now at value -291.50, with -37.90 for asset returns.

Based on BRC Inc. (BRCC), the company’s capital structure generated 275.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.40. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In summary, BRC Inc. (BRCC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.