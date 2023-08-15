Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Spade Acquisition Co (AMEX: BSAQ) is above average at 40.66x. The 36-month beta value for BSAQ is also noteworthy at 0.01.

The public float for BSAQ is 2.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume of BSAQ on August 15, 2023 was 214.70K shares.

BSAQ stock's latest price update

The stock price of Black Spade Acquisition Co (AMEX: BSAQ) has dropped by -29.49 compared to previous close of 14.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BSAQ’s Market Performance

Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) has seen a -0.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.65% gain in the past month and a 0.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.26% for BSAQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.67% for BSAQ’s stock, with a 2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSAQ Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.52%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAQ fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, Black Spade Acquisition Co saw 4.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAQ

Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.