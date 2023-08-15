An In-Depth Look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) Stock Performance

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has seen a -4.76% decrease in the past week, with a 44.58% gain in the past month, and a 174.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.68% for PGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.45% for PGY’s stock, with a 98.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGY is 7.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is $3.71, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for PGY is 397.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On August 15, 2023, PGY’s average trading volume was 6.97M shares.

PGY) stock’s latest price update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY)’s stock price has plunge by -9.43relation to previous closing price of 2.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGY Trading at 38.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares surge +37.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw 93.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at -44.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.55. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.