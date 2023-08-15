American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.09 in relation to its previous close of 47.64. However, the company has experienced a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEPPZ is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEPPZ is $98.52, which is $50.7 above the current price. The public float for AEPPZ is 16.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEPPZ on August 15, 2023 was 293.10K shares.

AEPPZ’s Market Performance

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) has seen a -2.18% decrease in the past week, with a -5.82% drop in the past month, and a -5.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.01% for AEPPZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for AEPPZ stock, with a simple moving average of -6.50% for the last 200 days.

AEPPZ Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEPPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEPPZ fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.21. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEPPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+25.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ), the company’s capital structure generated 170.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.97. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.