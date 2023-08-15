Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock Faces 2.00% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has gone down by -1.16% for the week, with a 4.37% rise in the past month and a 27.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.40% for AMZN’s stock, with a 32.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is above average at 111.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 46 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $169.94, which is $28.22 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.32B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMZN on August 15, 2023 was 60.08M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has surged by 1.56 when compared to previous closing price of 138.41, but the company has seen a -1.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that Amazon’s Leader on Alexa, Other Devices Plans to Leave

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $230 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.71. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 67.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from AMAZON COM INC, who sale 1,177,000 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Aug 09. After this action, AMAZON COM INC now owns 12,741,445 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $22,951,500 using the latest closing price.

Herrington Douglas J, the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of Amazon.com Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $141.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Herrington Douglas J is holding 510,301 shares at $7,050,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.