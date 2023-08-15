Altus Power Inc.’s (AMPS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has gone down by -4.43% for the week, with a -0.17% drop in the past month and a 21.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.41% for AMPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.25% for AMPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is $9.93, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for AMPS is 82.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPS on August 15, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

AMPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) has dropped by -6.57 compared to previous close of 6.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPS Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw -10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from GSO Altus Holdings LP, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $5.47 back on Jun 14. After this action, GSO Altus Holdings LP now owns 21,116,125 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $246,177 using the latest closing price.

Weber Dustin, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Altus Power Inc., sale 225,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Weber Dustin is holding 1,960,276 shares at $1,228,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +54.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.55.

Based on Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 179.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.27. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.