Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) has gone down by -23.18% for the week, with a -41.73% drop in the past month and a -57.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.28% for AAMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.59% for AAMC’s stock, with a -33.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX: AAMC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AAMC is 0.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.05% of that float. On August 15, 2023, AAMC’s average trading volume was 29.75K shares.

AAMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX: AAMC) has decreased by -12.43 when compared to last closing price of 37.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAMC Trading at -41.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.59%, as shares sank -37.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAMC fell by -23.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.56. In addition, Altisource Asset Management Corporation saw 62.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAMC starting from King Theodore Walker Cheng-De, who sale 18,770 shares at the price of $81.92 back on Jun 12. After this action, King Theodore Walker Cheng-De now owns 175,840 shares of Altisource Asset Management Corporation, valued at $1,537,614 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-278.51 for the present operating margin

+77.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altisource Asset Management Corporation stands at -320.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.63. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC), the company’s capital structure generated 97.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.