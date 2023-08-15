Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.80 compared to its previous closing price of 6.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ASTL is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASTL is $12.63, The public float for ASTL is 92.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.82% of that float. The average trading volume for ASTL on August 15, 2023 was 706.36K shares.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL stock saw an increase of 11.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.57% and a quarterly increase of 9.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.75% for ASTL’s stock, with a 7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASTL Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL rose by +11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 22.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.33 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc. stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.42. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.74. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.