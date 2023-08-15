AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) has decreased by -24.89 when compared to last closing price of 0.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -30.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AGIL is at -0.19.

The public float for AGIL is 41.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume for AGIL on August 15, 2023 was 140.25K shares.

AGIL’s Market Performance

AGIL’s stock has seen a -30.28% decrease for the week, with a -32.80% drop in the past month and a -45.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.06% for AgileThought Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.47% for AGIL’s stock, with a -80.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AGIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGIL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AGIL Trading at -31.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares sank -34.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIL fell by -30.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7992. In addition, AgileThought Inc. saw -87.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIL starting from Fernandez Manuel Senderos, who sale 568 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Feb 10. After this action, Fernandez Manuel Senderos now owns 4,996,904 shares of AgileThought Inc., valued at $2,556 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Manuel Senderos, the Chief Executive Officer of AgileThought Inc., sale 1,875 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Fernandez Manuel Senderos is holding 4,997,472 shares at $8,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgileThought Inc. stands at -11.41. Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -24.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.