ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADMA is 0.78.

The public float for ADMA is 197.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADMA on August 15, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ADMA) stock’s latest price update

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.90 in comparison to its previous close of 4.48, however, the company has experienced a 11.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has seen a 11.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.13% gain in the past month and a 9.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for ADMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.11% for ADMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADMA Trading at 19.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +28.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA rose by +11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw 18.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Adam S, who purchase 14,983 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, Grossman Adam S now owns 2,203,708 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $42,851 using the latest closing price.

Grossman Adam S, the President and CEO of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 14,982 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Grossman Adam S is holding 1,143,426 shares at $42,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Equity return is now at value -51.40, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.