Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is $10.00, which is $10.07 above the current market price. The public float for ACER is 20.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACER on August 15, 2023 was 162.31K shares.

ACER) stock’s latest price update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)’s stock price has gone rise by 28.42 in comparison to its previous close of 0.72, however, the company has experienced a 19.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACER’s Market Performance

ACER’s stock has risen by 19.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.20% and a quarterly rise of 21.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.96% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.92% for ACER’s stock, with a -36.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACER stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACER in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 26, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

ACER Trading at 6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares surge +7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACER rose by +19.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8224. In addition, Acer Therapeutics Inc. saw -63.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACER starting from Schelling Chris, who purchase 819,672 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 29. After this action, Schelling Chris now owns 2,712,529 shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

ASELAGE STEVE, the Director of Acer Therapeutics Inc., purchase 409,836 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that ASELAGE STEVE is holding 483,741 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACER

Equity return is now at value 208.80, with -202.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.